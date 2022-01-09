Left Menu

Charity bakeries come up in Afghanistan's Kabul to feed residents amid warning of massive starvation

Charity bakeries come up in Afghanistan's Kabul to feed residents amid warning of massive starvation
Charity bakeries have been opened in Afghanistan's capital by an aid group to feed residents amid warning of massive starvation in the country, reported local media. Afghan charity organization, the Hazara Foundation, has distributed bread to hundreds of at-risk families through two bakeries in Kabul this week, reported Ariana News.

The charity organization opened two Tabassum charity bakeries in the west of Kabul this week. The bakeries produce naan bread for around 300 needy families every day, said the Afghan publication further. The members of the charity organizations have said that the number of bakeries could be increased if they are unable to continue assisting people with two bakeries.

"I am glad to provide people with aid," said a member of the Tabassum charity bakery Mohammad Sharif Tabish. The needy families have welcomed the initiative.

"I am very happy that they (foundation) surveyed our homes and told us that we are a deserving family. I got a card and today I received bread. We are needy and have no breadwinner," Ariana News quoted recipient Masooma as saying. It came after the World Food Programme (WFP) recently said that currently, Afghanistan is witnessing severe poverty due to the workers being laid off and the country facing difficult economic situations. The WFP also said that the organization needs up to USD 2.6 billion to feed some 23 million Afghan people now on the brink of starvation. (ANI)

