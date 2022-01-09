Kazakh president declares Jan 10 national day of mourning following unrest

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan's], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree declaring January 10 a national day of mourning for the victims of recent unrest in the country.

"In connection with the death of people as a result of terrorist acts committed in the Republic of Kazakhstan, it is declared that January 10, 2022, will be that nationwide mourning day," according to the decree released on Saturday.

Violent protests sparked by fuel price hikes have been rocking Kazakhstan for several days, leading to multiple deaths and many injuries. Around 5,000 people have been reportedly detained across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)