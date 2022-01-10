Left Menu

Access to internet restricted across Kazakhstan

Internet is unacceptable across the whole of Kazakhstan on Monday, including in its capital Nur-Sultan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:52 IST
Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Internet is unacceptable across the whole of Kazakhstan on Monday, including in its capital Nur-Sultan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Access to the internet has been often restricted in the Central Asian country during mass protests that turned violent in early January.

Protests erupted in Kazakhstan earlier in the month over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In light of the violence that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control. (ANI/Sputnik)

