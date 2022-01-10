Left Menu

Pakistan: Protest over power, gas crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Scores of people staged a protest against Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against the local authorities for power and gas crises in Kohat city, local media reported on Sunday.

ANI | Kohat | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:01 IST
Pakistan: Protest over power, gas crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Scores of people staged a protest against Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against the local authorities for power and gas crises in Kohat city, local media reported. The protesters including civil society activists, traders, local body members, and general consumers were demonstrating at Martyrs Square, Dawn newspaper said on Sunday.

They also raised slogans against the officials of Pesco, SNGPL, the district administration and local lawmakers, as per Dawn. Dawn quoting a protester reported that the problem of low gas pressure could be addressed if half of gas produced in Kohat was provided to its people.

"But due to criminal silence of the lawmakers and SNGPL, gas is provided to Punjab on a priority basis," he regretted. Shah Mehmood, another protest leader, said even after the closure of CNG stations domestic consumers continued to face low gas pressure.

He said gas supply disappeared at 9 pm and continued till morning, as per Dawn. Gas has typically been cheap and readily available however, Pakistanis are now struggling to cope with hours-long gas outages, according to Turkish Radio and Television (TRT).

Notably, household consumers in the country have also seen a sharp increase in their monthly bills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022