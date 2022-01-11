Left Menu

Situation in Kazakhstan stabilizing

The situation in Kazakhstan is stabilizing in general and no acute destructive manifestations are recorded, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

11-01-2022
  • Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The situation in Kazakhstan is stabilizing in general and no acute destructive manifestations are recorded, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"According to the National Security Committee, the situation in the country is stabilizing in general, no acute destructive manifestations are recorded," the office said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

