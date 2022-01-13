Left Menu

Seven killed after building of power station flooded in southwest China

Seven people were confirmed dead and two remained trapped after a building of a power station was flooded in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Thursday.

Seven killed after building of power station flooded in southwest China
Seven people were confirmed dead and two remained trapped after a building of a power station was flooded in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Thursday. The flooding, which took place at around 1:40 p.m. (local time) Wednesday, trapped 11 maintenance personnel in the power station. By 4 pm (local time) Thursday, two of them had been rescued while seven were confirmed dead, Xinhua reported.

It further reported that over 500 rescue workers as well as 29 vehicles, eight excavators and 40 pumps were dispatched from related provincial, prefectural and county departments. Traffic has resumed on the nearby national highway, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

