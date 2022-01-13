Left Menu

Jaishankar speaks with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs, discusses regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo and discussed Commonwealth and regional issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:28 IST
Jaishankar speaks with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs, discusses regional issues
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo and discussed Commonwealth and regional issues. "Good to talk to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Reviewed bilateral progress over the last year. Also discussed Commonwealth and regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last year in June, Jaishankar concluded a three-day visit to Kenya, where he held discussions on bilateral cooperation with Omamo and President Uhuru Kenyatta. During his visit to Kenya, Jaishankar also inaugurated the renovated Mahatma Gandhi Library at the University of Nairobi in Kenya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022