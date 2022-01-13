Jaishankar speaks with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs, discusses regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo and discussed Commonwealth and regional issues. "Good to talk to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Reviewed bilateral progress over the last year. Also discussed Commonwealth and regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last year in June, Jaishankar concluded a three-day visit to Kenya, where he held discussions on bilateral cooperation with Omamo and President Uhuru Kenyatta. During his visit to Kenya, Jaishankar also inaugurated the renovated Mahatma Gandhi Library at the University of Nairobi in Kenya. (ANI)

