NATO to not compromise on alliance's expansion, deployment of troops in East: Chief

NATO will not compromise on the expansion of the alliance and the deployment of its forces in the east, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:16 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO will not compromise on the expansion of the alliance and the deployment of its forces in the east, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. The NATO chief told Polskie Radio that it is currently a critical moment for European security and NATO must talk to Russia, among other things, to convey to Moscow the unanimous position of all allies that it will not make any compromises.

Each country has the right to choose its own ways and decisions whether it wants to belong to a military alliance, which is NATO, or not, he added. Stoltenberg also said that the alliance's right to protect all allies and station troops in eastern member states is key. (ANI/Sputnik)

