Perspectives of reaching agreements on security guarantees depend on US: Lavrov

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:18 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov . Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The perspectives of reaching agreements on Russian proposals on security guarantees depends on the United States and not their allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. "Speaking frankly, of course, everyone understands that the prospects for reaching an agreement depend on the United States. and whatever they tell us about the need to consult with the allies ... these are all excuses and attempts to delay the process," Lavrov told a press conference.

Additionally, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is expecting responses to all of its proposals on security guarantees. "We want to see their positions on paper, article by article, for each of our points in both documents we want to get a response," Lavrov told a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

