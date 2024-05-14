White tiger Abhimanyu passes away at Hyderabad's Zoological Park

Abhimanyu, the white tiger of the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderebad, died due to "chronic renal failure" on Tuesday, an official release said. The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, India, disclosed the passing of the Bengal Tiger, Abhimanyu, at 2:15 PM in his enclosure on May 14.

The announcement, made via a press release, revealed that despite exhaustive efforts by the Wildlife Hospital and Recue Centre's dedicated veterinary team, along with expert consultation, Abhimanyu succumbed to chronic renal failure. "We conducted the post-mortem in the presence of veterinary experts from VBRI and CVSc, Hyderabad and the cause of death was inferred to be 'chronic renal failure' All samples were collected and sent to VBRI, Hyderabad for detailed laboratory diagnosis," the release read.

Born on January 2, 2015, in the Nehru Zoological Park, Abhimanyu was the offspring of Sire Badri and Dam Surekha/Sameera. His health struggles began on April 21, 2023, when he was diagnosed with nephritis, the initial stage of renal complications. Despite consultations with veterinary specialists and ongoing treatments, including medication regimens, Abhimanyu's condition steadily declined. By May 5, he was unable to stand or walk properly, the release said.

Throughout his illness, a multitude of blood tests were conducted, and treatments were administered as per expert recommendations. However, on May 12, 2023, Abhimanyu's health took a critical turn, marked by symptoms of rheumatism and a complete loss of appetite. Despite round-the-clock care and fluid therapy, his condition continued to deteriorate, leading to his passing.

The Nehru Zoological Park expressed profound grief over the loss of Abhimanyu, emphasizing the tireless efforts of their veterinary team and the extensive consultations with experts in the field. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)