6.6 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Jakarta

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's capital Jakarta, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 14:35:46 IST, Lat: -6.71 & Long: 105.40, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 169km WSW of Jakarta, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)