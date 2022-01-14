Remaining Pak-Afghan border fence to be completed with Kabul's consent, says Sheikh Rashid

Amid Taliban's objection over border fencing, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that the remaining fencing of the Pak-Afghan border would be completed with the consent of the neighbouring country. During a press conference in Islamabad, Rashid said that around 2,600 kilometres of the border had been fenced and expressed the hope that the remaining 21 km would be completed "with the consent of our brothers," Dawn reported.

Pakistan has fenced most of the border despite protestations from Kabul. Pakistan had earlier claimed that the fencing work alongside Durand Line has been completed by 94 per cent, Afghanistan media has reported citing Pakistani military official. Quoting a spokesman for Pakistan's armed forces, Tolo News reported that Pakistan has termed it a good decision for the security of the people on both sides.

"The fencing alongside the (Durand Line) is continuing and work is completed 94 per cent. Pakistan will finish it. This is good for the security of the people on both sides," said Babar Iftikhar, spokesman for Pakistan's armed forces. However, Taliban has said that Afghanistan will not allow fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line."We (Taliban) will not allow the fencing anytime, in any form. Whatever they (Pakistan) did before, they did, but we will not allow it anymore. There will be no fencing anymore," Mawllawi Sanaullah Sangin, commander of the Taliban group said on Wednesday, according to Tolo News.

Fencing has been a contentious issue in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties because the Afghans dispute the border demarcation done during the colonial period. Pakistan, however, insists that the line separating the two countries, also called Durand Line, is the valid international border.

A large part of the fence has been constructed in inhospitable terrain and in some places at very high altitudes. The fencing is expected to be completed at a cost of about USD 500 million. (ANI)

