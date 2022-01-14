Left Menu

Polish special services claim Russian involvement in cyberattacks on Ukraine

Poland's special services suspect Russian involvement in cyberattacks against Ukrainian government websites, the spokesman for the Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services said on Friday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:58 IST
Polish special services claim Russian involvement in cyberattacks on Ukraine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland's special services suspect Russian involvement in cyberattacks against Ukrainian government websites, the spokesman for the Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services said on Friday. A number of Ukrainian government agencies, including the foreign ministry, were attacked by unknown hackers earlier in the day. A message in three languages appeared on the hacked websites, stating that all the personal data of Ukrainians were uploaded on the internet.

"The statement displayed by the aggressors on the websites was written, among others, in Polish, but it contained major mistakes, which indicates that the text was prepared by someone for whom Polish is not a mother tongue. We are witnessing an outside attempt to increase tensions between Poland and Ukraine. Such actions are in line with the constant Russian narrative against Central European countries," spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said in a statement. In recent years several countries, including France, the United Kingdom and the United States, have made multiple accusations against Russia over alleged cyberattacks. Russia has denied all allegations, urging international cooperation against cybercrime. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022