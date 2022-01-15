Left Menu

Brazil begins vaccination of children aged 5-11 against COVID-19: Reports

Brazil has launched a vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11, Brazilian broadcaster CNN Brasil reported.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 15-01-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Brasilia [Brazil], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil has launched a vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11, Brazilian broadcaster CNN Brasil reported. According to the broadcaster, the first child to be administered the vaccine was an eight-year-old indigenous boy who was vaccinated at a Sao Paulo hospital.

On December 16, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11, joining a growing list of countries with green-lighting vaccination for kids. On December 28, vaccine-hesitant Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter claiming that there have not been enough child fatalities to justify the inoculation of children.

Brazil has administered 320 million doses of vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign in January 2021 with about 143 million people, or 68 per cent of the population, currently fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

