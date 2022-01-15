Left Menu

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A Tsunami advisory has been issued for Hawaii and the West Coast of US following volcano eruption near Tonga.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A Tsunami advisory has been issued for Hawaii and the West Coast of US following volcano eruption near Tonga. The United States' Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, according to the Washington Post.

"PTWC has issued a Tsunami Advisory for Hawaii. A tsunami is currently being observed by all Islands' Emergency Management. We are relieved that there is no reported damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands. https://tsunami.gov," the center tweeted. The centre had previously issued a warning for American Samoa, but it was later cancelled.

The tsunami, which flooded the capital of Tonga, required the evacuation of its king, Tupou VI, according to the Hill. Several countries, including New Zealand, Australia and Fiji also issued tsunami warnings or advisories in response.

"We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore," New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency tweeted. (ANI)

