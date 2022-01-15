Moscow court orders arrest of all suspected members of revil hacking group

Moscow [Russia], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A court in Moscow on Saturday ordered the arrest of all eight suspected members of the revil hacking group, blamed for malware attacks on US business, a court spokesperson Ksenia Rozina told Sputnik.

Rozina said the men -- Andrei Bessonov, Roman Muromsky, Mikhail Golovochuk, Ruslan Khansvyarov, Dmitry Korotayev, Alexei Malozyomov, Artyom Zayets and Alexei Puzyrevsky -- should remain in police custody until March 13-14.

All suspects face wire fraud charges. The Russian FSB security agency said 14 people had been detained during raids after it received a request from the United States. The US linked the crime group to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline in May and a cyberattack on the meat giant JBS. (ANI/Sputnik)