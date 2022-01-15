Left Menu

Moscow court orders arrest of all suspected members of revil hacking group

A court in Moscow on Saturday ordered the arrest of all eight suspected members of the revil hacking group, blamed for malware attacks on US business, a court spokesperson Ksenia Rozina told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 22:44 IST
Moscow court orders arrest of all suspected members of revil hacking group
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A court in Moscow on Saturday ordered the arrest of all eight suspected members of the revil hacking group, blamed for malware attacks on US business, a court spokesperson Ksenia Rozina told Sputnik.

Rozina said the men -- Andrei Bessonov, Roman Muromsky, Mikhail Golovochuk, Ruslan Khansvyarov, Dmitry Korotayev, Alexei Malozyomov, Artyom Zayets and Alexei Puzyrevsky -- should remain in police custody until March 13-14.

All suspects face wire fraud charges. The Russian FSB security agency said 14 people had been detained during raids after it received a request from the United States. The US linked the crime group to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline in May and a cyberattack on the meat giant JBS. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022