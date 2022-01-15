Beijing stands ready to support Iran in fighting COVID-19, says Chinese FM

China has said that it will continue to help Iran fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying vaccines to the country as Beijing and Tehran agreed to implement a strategic agreement for 25 years, reported Sputnik. "China will continue to make every effort to ensure the supply of vaccines to Iran and help Tehran gain the final victory over the epidemic," Sputnik quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahianon in China on Friday.

The Chinese Minister also noted that Beijing is ready to boost exchanges with Tehran and will expand cooperation in various fields. Wang also vowed to take the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

It came as Wang and Abdollahianon held talks in the Chinese city of Wuxi in the eastern province of Jiangsu on Friday and agreed to implement a strategic agreement for 25 years. China and Iran conducted in-depth discussions and agreed to step up cooperation on energy, infrastructure, production capacity, science and technology, and medical and health care with the announcement of the launch of the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

