Left Menu

Beijing stands ready to support Iran in fighting COVID-19, says Chinese FM

China has said that it will continue to help Iran fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying vaccines to the country as Beijing and Tehran agreed to implement a strategic agreement for 25 years, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 22:58 IST
Beijing stands ready to support Iran in fighting COVID-19, says Chinese FM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has said that it will continue to help Iran fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying vaccines to the country as Beijing and Tehran agreed to implement a strategic agreement for 25 years, reported Sputnik. "China will continue to make every effort to ensure the supply of vaccines to Iran and help Tehran gain the final victory over the epidemic," Sputnik quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahianon in China on Friday.

The Chinese Minister also noted that Beijing is ready to boost exchanges with Tehran and will expand cooperation in various fields. Wang also vowed to take the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

It came as Wang and Abdollahianon held talks in the Chinese city of Wuxi in the eastern province of Jiangsu on Friday and agreed to implement a strategic agreement for 25 years. China and Iran conducted in-depth discussions and agreed to step up cooperation on energy, infrastructure, production capacity, science and technology, and medical and health care with the announcement of the launch of the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022