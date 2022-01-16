4.9 magnitude quake hits Taiwan's Hualien

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted waters near Hualien county of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.17 degrees north latitude and 122.27 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 30 km, Xinhua reported citing the CENC.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

