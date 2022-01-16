Left Menu

4.9 magnitude quake hits Taiwan's Hualien

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted waters near Hualien county of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The epicenter was monitored at 24.17 degrees north latitude and 122.27 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 30 km, Xinhua reported citing the CENC.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

