Russia not planning military action if security talks fail: Kremlin spokesperson

Russia is not considering military action if security talks with the United States and NATO fail, but it will be ready to take counteractions if its concerns are ignored, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 22:49 IST
Representative image. (Picture credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is not considering military action if security talks with the United States and NATO fail, but it will be ready to take counteractions if its concerns are ignored, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN. "We are not speaking about military action... No one is threatening anyone with military action. This would be just madness to do that. But we will be ready to take counteractions," he said.

Peskov cited NATO's reluctance to promise not to take in Ukraine as a member or deploy offensive weapons in its territory or to stop moving military infrastructure to the Russian border as some of the red lines. He said that the Kremlin wanted NATO to start taking its concerns into account. "We do not want to see a process for the sake of the process. We do not want to see months-long or years-long negotiations discussing our disagreements. We want to feel for the beginning of readiness to take our concerns into account. Right now, unfortunately, we fail to do that," he said.( ANI/Sputnik)

