Earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter scale hits outskirts of Kabul

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday near Kabul of Afghanistan, reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The epicentre was monitored at 34.91 degrees latitude and 63.80 degrees longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

