Blinken to meet With Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Kuleba on January 19: State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 19, the State Department announced on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:47 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 19, the State Department announced on Tuesday. "Secretary Blinken will begin his trip in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 19 to reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary will also meet with the employees and families of the U.S. Embassy to communicate the Department's efforts to plan for contingencies, should Russia choose to escalate further," the statement said.

On January 20, Blinken will travel to Berlin "to discuss recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Allies' and partners' readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia," the statement continued. "The Secretary will meet with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, followed by a meeting with the Transatlantic Quad," it concluded. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

