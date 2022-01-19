Left Menu

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kiev: Reports

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kiev, the CNN state department pool reported on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
Kyiv [Ukraine], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kiev, the CNN state department pool reported on Wednesday. Blinken is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as part of his visit.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 19, the State Department announced on Tuesday. Secretary Blinken will begin his trip in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 19 to reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary will also meet with the employees and families of the U.S. Embassy to communicate the Department's efforts to plan for contingencies, should Russia choose to escalate further," the statement said.

On January 20, Blinken will travel to Berlin "to discuss recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Allies' and partners' readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia," the statement continued. "The Secretary will meet with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, followed by a meeting with the Transatlantic Quad," it concluded. (ANI/Sputnik)

