Key suspect in Haitian President murder extradited to US from Dominican Republic: Reports

Rodolphe Jaar, a key suspect in the murder of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise, has been extradited to the United States from the Dominican Republic, media reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 09:41 IST
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Rodolphe Jaar, a key suspect in the murder of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise, has been extradited to the United States from the Dominican Republic, media reported. Earlier this month, media reported that Jaar, a Haitian businessman and convicted drug trafficker, was arrested in the Dominican Republic.

On Wednesday, the suspect was detained by US federal agents in Miami upon his arrival from the Dominican Republic, the Miami Herald newspaper reported. Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and subsequently received medical treatment in the United States. Haitian authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

