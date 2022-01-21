Left Menu

Beijing reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Beijing is battling a fresh COVID-19 outbreak just days before the start of the Winter Olympics, as it reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic carriers from midnight to 4 pm Friday, according to local authorities.

Beijing is battling a fresh COVID-19 outbreak just days before the start of the Winter Olympics, as it reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic carriers from midnight to 4 pm Friday, according to local authorities. Since January 15, the city has reported a total of 18 confirmed local COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic cases in the districts of Haidian, Chaoyang, Fengtai and Fangshan, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control centre, reported Xinhua.

Epidemiological investigations and virus gene sequencing results have shown that there are two cluster infections with different sources. One is caused by the Omicron variant being introduced by international mail, and the other is caused by the Delta variant from overseas cold-chain products, reported Xinhua.

Pang noted that epidemic prevention and control in the city is at a critical moment and a fast response is required in an epidemiological survey, health screening, control measures and source-tracing. (ANI)

