Left Menu

Japanese PM hopes to host in-person Quad Summit in first half of 2022

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday expressed his willingness to host an in-person summit of the Quad countries in the first half of the year in Japan during his virtual talks with US President Joe Biden.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-01-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 04:53 IST
Japanese PM hopes to host in-person Quad Summit in first half of 2022
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday expressed his willingness to host an in-person summit of the Quad countries in the first half of the year in Japan during his virtual talks with US President Joe Biden. In a conversation that lasted for approximately 80 minutes, the two leaders shared the intention to coordinate closely under the strong Japan-US Alliance and to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries including India toward realizing a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

"In this regard, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his intention to host the Japan-Australia-India-U.S. (QUAD) Summit Meeting in Japan in the first half of this year by inviting President Biden to Japan, to which President Biden expressed his support," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement. The first in-person meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries was held in the fall of 2021 in the US.

The sides discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery, infrastructure projects, climate change, cooperation in space and cyberspace, and student exchanges. During this summit, PM Modi had asserted that the cooperation among four countries including India, the United States, Australia and Japan in the group will ensure peace and prosperity in Indo-pacific. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022