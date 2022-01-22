Left Menu

Houthis call on foreign companies to leave UAE as conflict escalates

Yemen's Houthi movement has called on foreign companies to pull out of the United Arab Emirates following a series of airstrikes against Yemen by the US-Saudi-UAE coalition, Yahya Sare'e, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, said on Friday.

ANI | Sana'a | Updated: 22-01-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 06:28 IST
Houthis call on foreign companies to leave UAE as conflict escalates
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Sana'a [Yemen], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Yemen's Houthi movement has called on foreign companies to pull out of the United Arab Emirates following a series of airstrikes against Yemen by the US-Saudi-UAE coalition, Yahya Sare'e, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, said on Friday. "After the crimes committed by US-Saudi-UAE aggression today against Yemeni people , we advise the foreign companies in Emirates to leave because they invest in an unsafe country and the rulers of this country continue in their aggression against Yemen," Sare'e said on Twitter.

On Monday, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of oil company ADNOC, killing three people and injuring six others. In response, the Saudi-led coalition launched a campaign against Houthis, targeting their warehouses and other infrastructure. The movement accused the allies of bombing residential areas in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, destroying houses and killing over 20 people. The international human rights organization Save the Children, in turn, reported at least 63 people dead, including 3 children, and 100 injured in a series of air strikes on Yemen on Friday.

The conflict between Yemen government forces and the Houthi rebels started in 2014. The situation deteriorated further after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict in 2015 on the side of the Yemen government and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022