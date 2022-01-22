Left Menu

Beijing calls Biden administration's decision of suspending flights to China as 'unreasonable'

As the tensions between US and China increased over the suspension of flights, China termed the Biden administration's decision to suspend 44 flights to China from the United States as very unreasonable.

Beijing calls Biden administration's decision of suspending flights to China as 'unreasonable'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"It is very unreasonable for the US to suspend Chinese airlines' flights on this ground," Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik.

"We urge the US side to stop disrupting and restricting the normal passenger flights operated by Chinese airlines," Pengyu said. Earlier, the Biden administration suspended 44 flights to China from the United States in retaliation to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some US flights over COVID-19 concerns.

The suspended flights to China begin on January 30 and include flights from the carriers Xiamen Airlines, China Southern Airlines Company and Air China, Sputnik reported. China recently cancelled some US flights bound to their country due to a surge of passengers testing positive for the COVID-19.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China as of January 19 has suspended 44 passenger flight segments to China by US carriers despite repeated objections from the Biden administration, according to the order. (ANI)

