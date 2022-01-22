Left Menu

Pak's Karachi on third spot in latest list of world cities with worst air quality

Pakistan's Karachi reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 224 on Saturday and became the World's third most polluted city, reported Dhaka Tribune.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:17 IST
Pak's Karachi on third spot in latest list of world cities with worst air quality
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Karachi reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 224 on Saturday and became the World's third most polluted city, reported Dhaka Tribune. AQI is an index for reporting daily air quality and is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

According to multiple studies, breathing polluted air increases a person's risk of acquiring heart disease, chronic respiratory disorders, lung infections, and cancer. Air pollution kills an estimated seven million people year, owing to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections, according to World Health Organization (WHO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022