Five killed in road accident in Afghanistan's Faryab

At least five people were killed and nine injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab after heavy snowfall in the country, Xinhua News Agency citing a local official said on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least five people were killed and nine injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab after heavy snowfall in the country, Xinhua News Agency citing a local official said on Saturday. According to the news agency, Chief of the provincial National Statistics and Information Authority Jamshid Khurshid was among those killed, the news agency quoting Shamsullah Mohammadi, chairman of the provincial directorate for information and culture reported.

"The incident happened early Saturday morning after two sedans collided head-on in Jangal area of Daulat Abad district in Faryab," Mohammadi told Xinhua. Road mishaps are frequent in Afghanistan and occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

Several provincial highways had been blocked following the heavy snowfall across the Asian country since early Friday. (ANI)

