US says it stands with Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

The US State Department has said that it stands with Ukraine amid the tensions with Moscow as Russia has deployed heavy security personnel along its border with Kiev. "The US State Department is with Ukraine. We #standwith Ukraine" said State Department's spokesperson Ned Price in a tweet on Saturday sharing a post of the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"On this day in 1990, more than 400k Ukrainians joined hands from Kyiv to Lviv to demand independence," said Ukrainian Ministry in a tweet on Saturday. "It was our first #UkrainianWave. Today we face more than 100k troops at our border. Join us for a new #UkrainianWave to support our right to choose our own path!" the Ministry added. It came after Washington delivered around 2,00,000 pounds of lethal aid to Ukraine as part of its first shipment of new military assistance on Friday directed by President Biden amid tensions at the Ukrainian-Russian border.

"The first shipment of assistance recently directed by President Biden to Ukraine arrived in Ukraine tonight. This shipment includes close to 2,00,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine," the US embassy in Kiev had said on Friday. (ANI)

