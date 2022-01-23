Left Menu

European agency refuses to lift ban on Pakistan flights

European Union agency has once again refused to lift the ban imposed on Pakistan's flights, local media reported citing letter issued by European Union Aviation Safety Agency, stating that "it would conduct its own evaluation before allowing resumption of flights from Pakistan."

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 14:17 IST
European agency refuses to lift ban on Pakistan flights
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

European Union agency has once again refused to lift the ban imposed on Pakistan's flights, local media reported citing a letter issued by European Union Aviation Safety Agency, stating that "it would conduct its own evaluation before allowing resumption of flights from Pakistan." "The closure of this significant safety concern was an important step towards a potential lifting of the suspension of your third country operator authorisation," the EASA stated in a letter to Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik, Dawn reported.

However, the letter notes that "EASA shall conduct an audit of the operator prior to lifting the suspension. Since deficiencies in state oversight were a contributor to the suspension decision, such (an) audit will have to include an assessment to verify if these deficiencies have been properly addressed and corrected." Pakistani carriers had been restricted from flying to EU states in July 2020 when the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) authorisation to operate flights to EU member states, Dawn reported further.

In December last year, an ICAO audit team that had visited Pakistan to undertake a safety audit of the aviation authority completed the process on December 10, according to lacal media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022