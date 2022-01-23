Left Menu

Earthquake hits southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Manila [Philippines], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The institute said the quake, which occurred at 2:23 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 19 kilometers, about 98 kilometers southeast of the town of Manay.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.The region was struck by magnitude 6.1 and 5.4 earthquakes on Saturday. No damages were reported. The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

