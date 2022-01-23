Left Menu

Pakistan security forces seize huge cache of weapons in South Waziristan province

Pakistan Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan district and recovered a huge cache of weapons in the process.

ANI | Sarwakai | Updated: 23-01-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 18:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan district and recovered a huge cache of weapons in the process. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the area, according to Dawn.

"During the search of the area, a large number of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device preparation material was recovered from the hideout," the ISPR said. The weapons and ammunition recovered from the hideout include submachine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibres, the statement added.

Earlier, the Pakistan security forces had a week ago conducted an Intelligence Based Operations in Miranshah, North Waziristan in which one terrorist was killed while two others were apprehended. "Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from [the] terrorists," the ISPR had said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari had on January 20 declared the Islamic State group's Khorasan chapter a bigger threat to peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa than the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

