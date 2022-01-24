Left Menu

12 people dead, several injured after heavy rains in northwest Pakistan

At least 12 people were killed and several injured due to rainstorms in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, media reports said.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 24-01-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 00:43 IST
12 people dead, several injured after heavy rains in northwest Pakistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 12 people were killed and several injured due to rainstorms in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, media reports said. Women and children were reportedly among those killed by landslides and roof collapse caused by heavy rain since Friday, Pakistani Urdu news network Saama TV reported citing the provincial disaster management authorities.

Dozens of houses and buildings were partially damaged or completely destroyed, the report said. Rescue operations are currently underway. Authorities have cleared several roads blocked by landslides, the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Back Better bill without tax break; U.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling and more

US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Ba...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization; UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022