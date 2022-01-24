Left Menu

China reports 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases

China on Sunday recorded 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases amid the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the country.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 08:24 IST
China reports 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Sunday recorded 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases amid the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the country. Of the new local infections, six were reported in Beijing, three each in Hebei and Yunnan, two in Shandong, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Henan and Guangdong, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission as saying on Monday.

Sunday also saw reports of 39 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland, the Chinese media said. Meanwhile, China is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in its major cities including Beijing.

After reporting the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the strict new COVID-19 restrictions come into force in the city. This comes ahead of Winter Olympics which is scheduled to be held next month. Beijing will now require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, Taipei Times reported.

The new rule, effective from Saturday to the end of March, is aimed to help with early detection of Omicron, which is surging globally, and the control of epidemic risks, Beijing Daily, a government newspaper, said on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Back Better bill without tax break; U.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling and more

US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Ba...

 Global
4
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022