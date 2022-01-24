Left Menu

China sees air pollution risk during Beijing Winter Olympics, authorities scramble to take measures

As China is all set to host the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the country's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has announced that it will take measures to restrict the operations of some air polluters, a media report said.

ANI | Bejing | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:11 IST
China sees air pollution risk during Beijing Winter Olympics, authorities scramble to take measures
A man wearing a face mask stands on a frozen canal near the closed loop "bubble" surrounding venues of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As China is all set to host the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the country's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has announced that it will take measures to restrict the operations of some air polluters, a media report said. In northern China, meteorological conditions during this period can lead to a buildup in air pollution, reported China Daily quoting Liu Youbin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, as saying at a news conference on Monday.

Liu also said that some measures will be taken to create a more favourable environment for holding the events despite the government's claim of great improvement to air quality in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei province cluster in recent years, The official also informed that in the event of heavy haze, further emergency responses will be initiated in accordance with the Law on the Prevention and Control of Atmospheric Pollution.

Beijing, Hebei's local governments have been authorised to take the necessary administrative measures to limit the operations of heavy polluters and vehicles with high emissions that produce little economic impact, according to China Daily. The games are set to be held between February 4-20 in Beijing and co-host city, Zhangjiakou in Hebei province. The Paralympic Games will last from March 4 to 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022