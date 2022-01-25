Pak's silence on blogger's murder plot, raises questions on its stand on human rights

Pakistan's deafening silence on the disclosers made in the UK Court in the case of the British-Pakistani man Muhammad Gohir Khan, charged for conspiring to kill Netherlands-based blogger and activist, Ahmad Waqass Goraya, has raised serious questions on the country's stand on human rights and free speech. Khan entered into an agreement with unknown persons or handlers described in court papers as Muzamil/Mudz/Pappa/Mush -- to travel to Netherland in order to kill Goraya, according to Geo TV.

This middleman, the bank account, and the receipt of the money transfer indicate Pak links in the blogger murder plot however the authorities in Pakistan have chosen to not utter a single word in the case. Asif, another person who assisted Khan, asked Khan for the money to be transferred in Pakistani rupees into his bank account in Pakistan. They agreed on the currency exchange rate of Rs220 to the pound which amounted to Rs 1.1 million.

It is important the government demonstrates that it values free speech and human rights by prosecuting any violators, reported the newspaper. It's unclear whether Islamabad has contacted London about this suspect or whether attempts are being made to identify the middleman and his boss.

Dr. Imran Farooq, a senior leader of the MQM, was murdered outside his home in London in 2010 and at that time also the UK and Pakistan aided each other legally but the question arises - Are such mechanisms being used to apprehend the alleged criminals? asked the newspaper. Even the MLAs have been used in the Imran Farooq murder case.

The doubt remains that why even after serious concern shown by Dutch and UK authorities in the blogger murder plot case, Pakistan has not taken any step. (ANI)

