Left Menu

US Coast Guard searching for 39 missing off Florida

The US Coast Guard said Tuesday it is searching for 39 people who were missing after a vessel reportedly capsized off Florida during the weekend.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 09:15 IST
US Coast Guard searching for 39 missing off Florida
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The US Coast Guard said Tuesday it is searching for 39 people who were missing after a vessel reportedly capsized off Florida during the weekend. The Coast Guard tweeted that "a good Samaritan" rescued a man clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (about 72.4 km) east of Fort Pierce Inlet in Florida.

"The survivor reported he left Bimini, Bahamas, with 39 other people Saturday night and encountered severe weather, causing the vessel to capsize. According to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket," the statement said. The Coast Guard suspected that it was a "human smuggling venture." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022