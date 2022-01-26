Left Menu

73rd Republic Day: BSF, Border Guards Bangladesh exchange sweets at Fulbari

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets and greetings at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border on India's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

ANI | Siliguri | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:21 IST
Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets at Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • West Bengal

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets and greetings at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border on India's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. Troops of the BSF 176 Battalion exchanged sweets and greetings with the troops of the 18 BGB on the occasion.

Apart from that, sweets and greetings were also exchanged between BSF and Pakistan Army. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29. It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year.

This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

