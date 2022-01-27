Left Menu

UAE to lift ban on entry from African countries where Omicron originated from Jan 29

The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced it will lift on January 29 entry restrictions imposed in November 2021 on travellers from 12 African countries, from which the new strain of coronavirus, Omicron, has begun to spread around the world.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 09:20 IST
UAE to lift ban on entry from African countries where Omicron originated from Jan 29
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced it will lift on January 29 entry restrictions imposed in November 2021 on travellers from 12 African countries, from which the new strain of coronavirus, Omicron, has begun to spread around the world.

"From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again," NCEMA said on Twitter.

Among the conditions for entry from these countries, the UAE authorities have determined the need to have a negative PCR test for COVID-19 made no later than 48 hours before arrival, to pass another PCR test upon arrival in the Emirates. They asked residents of African countries to refrain from travelling if they have symptoms of coronavirus. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022