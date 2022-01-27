Sindhi Foundation announces protest march in Canada to highlight minority rights issue in Pakistan

Left Menu

Sindhi Foundation, a Washington-based organization has announced that it begin a "Long Walk" in May this year to raise awareness on several human rights concerns of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 09:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Sindhi Foundation, a Washington-based organization has announced that it begin a "Long Walk" in May this year to raise awareness on several human rights concerns of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan. In 19 days, the organization plans to cover 424 kilometers from Toronto to Ottawa. The Walk will start on May 28 and end in Ottawa on June 15. Canadian Sindhi Association (CANSA), World Sindhi Congress (WSC), Baloch American Congress (BAC), International Saraiki Congress will fully support Sindhi Foundation's Long Walk in Canada.

"Pakistan openly supports Taliban, extremists, and China to suppress people of Pakistan," said Sufi Laghari, Executive Director, Sindhi Foundation. He reached out to different human rights organizations for support of his upcoming 'long walk'. President of Canadian Sindhi Association Dileep Ratnani said, "CANSA recognizes the rights of indigenous people of Sindh. CANSA strongly believes & recognizes the Canadian Charter of Rights and freedoms, which Canadians believe are necessary for a free and democratic society."

Canadian Sindhi Association supports Sindhi Foundation's long walk for the legitimate rights of indigenous Sindhi people, legal protection of human rights, and strongly condemns the forced conversion of religious minorities in Sindh, Pakistan. Dr. Rubina Shaikh said, "WSC Supports the Sindhi Foundation's Long Walk in Canada as they work to raise awareness about human rights, climate change, and environmental justice in Sindh. As the persecution of Sindhis by the Pakistani state increases, we must work together for a better future for all. WSC wishes everyone joining the Long Walk the best with their mission."

Dr. Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress said he fully supports the Sindhi Foundation's efforts to raise awareness for issues of Sindh internationally. Baloch has always considered Sindh as their mother who has nurtured them throughout centuries. If Sindh suffers so does Balochistan and Vice versa. I wish Sindhi Foundation success in their efforts." Ubaid Khawaja, President of International Saraiki Congress said, "This is a great walk for a great cause. Be part of the walk to save the world and fight against human rights violations."

"We have confidence in Canada and I am sure a democratic country and champion for minorities' rights will support us against Pakistan and China coalition," said Sufi Laghari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

