Left Menu

Normandy format advisors call for unconditional ceasefire in Donbas, Ukraine

Advisors to the heads of states and governments of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, met on Wednesday in Paris under the Normandy format and called for an unconditional ceasefire in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:50 IST
Normandy format advisors call for unconditional ceasefire in Donbas, Ukraine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Advisors to the heads of states and governments of France, Germany, Ukraine, and Russia, met on Wednesday in Paris under the Normandy format and called for an unconditional ceasefire in the Donbas region of Ukraine. The officials reaffirmed that the Minsk agreements signed in 2014 are the basis of the work of the Normandy format, the four-party diplomatic group which was set up to resolve the conflict in the Donbas region.

They also announced to support the unconditional observance of the ceasefire and full adherence to the measures to strengthen the ceasefire of July 2020, "regardless of differences on other issues of the implementation of the Minsk agreements." On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with several European leaders and heads of European Union institutions, held a video conference with U.S. President Joe Biden over the Donbas crisis.

Macron expressed his deep concern about the situation on the borders of Ukraine and stressed the need to work collectively for a rapid de-escalation. Macron underlined that the EU can play its full part in an appropriate response to Russia's proposals raised in December last year on measures to ensure both the security of Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of some 14,000 people and left as many as 40,000 wounded, began in April 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022