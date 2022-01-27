Indian, Central Asian leaders agree to boost counter-terrorism mechanism

Indian and Central Asian leaders agreed to boost the existing counter-terrorism mechanism as noted by the Delhi declaration on the sidelines of the first Indo-Central Asian summit held virtually on Thursday. The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan expressed satisfaction over regular bilateral military counter-terrorism exercises with India.

They also agreed to consider holding joint counter-terrorism exercises between India and Central Asian countries. Further, the leaders underscored the importance of regular dialogue between the Security Councils of their countries in view of the common challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalization in the region.

Also, the Indo-Central Asian leaders expressed satisfaction at regular meetings and security dialogues held between their Security Councils, in particular, during 2021. The leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated that providing support, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, arms and drugs trafficking, dissemination of a radical ideology and abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and incite violence, go against the basic principles of humanity and international relations. They agreed that terrorism must be comprehensively countered to achieve a "World free of Terror."

Further, leaders called for the early adoption of the United Nations Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. They called on the international community to strengthen UN-led global counter-terrorism cooperation and fully implement the relevant UNSC resolutions and Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy Also, the leaders noted the proposal of Tajikistan to hold an International Conference within the framework of the "Dushanbe Process on countering the financing of terrorism" in October 2022 in Dushanbe, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement. (ANI)

