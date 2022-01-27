Left Menu

Indian, Central Asian leaders agree to boost counter-terrorism mechanism

Indian and Central Asian leaders agreed to boost the existing counter-terrorism mechanism as noted by the Delhi declaration on the sidelines of the first Indo-Central Asian summit held virtually on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:21 IST
Indian, Central Asian leaders agree to boost counter-terrorism mechanism
PM Narendra Modi addressing the first India-Central Asia Summit . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Delhi

Indian and Central Asian leaders agreed to boost the existing counter-terrorism mechanism as noted by the Delhi declaration on the sidelines of the first Indo-Central Asian summit held virtually on Thursday. The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan expressed satisfaction over regular bilateral military counter-terrorism exercises with India.

They also agreed to consider holding joint counter-terrorism exercises between India and Central Asian countries. Further, the leaders underscored the importance of regular dialogue between the Security Councils of their countries in view of the common challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalization in the region.

Also, the Indo-Central Asian leaders expressed satisfaction at regular meetings and security dialogues held between their Security Councils, in particular, during 2021. The leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated that providing support, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, arms and drugs trafficking, dissemination of a radical ideology and abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and incite violence, go against the basic principles of humanity and international relations. They agreed that terrorism must be comprehensively countered to achieve a "World free of Terror."

Further, leaders called for the early adoption of the United Nations Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. They called on the international community to strengthen UN-led global counter-terrorism cooperation and fully implement the relevant UNSC resolutions and Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy Also, the leaders noted the proposal of Tajikistan to hold an International Conference within the framework of the "Dushanbe Process on countering the financing of terrorism" in October 2022 in Dushanbe, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022