Pakistan's new National Security Policy panned by experts: Report

Pakistan's National Security policy released earlier this month has sparked debate both in the media circles and among the security experts in the country.

Pakistan's National Security policy released earlier this month has sparked debate both in the media circles and among the security experts in the country. Despite tall claims, experts say little focus has been given to the geo-economics and human resource development aspect of the policy, to make the country's security holistic.

NSP was approved by the federal cabinet last month after it got the nod of the country's National Security Committee. A few weeks later, the public version of the recently approved National Security Policy (NSP) was released. This policy defines the direction country should take in the coming years, which the makers NSP have said placed a special emphasis on economic security. Since its launch, National Security Policy has received severe criticism from some corner security experts and media in Pakistan.

In a recent commentary in the Dawn newspaper titled "Bridging the gap", a Pakistani writer said for historical reasons, Pakistan is hurtling from one crisis management to the next. The country is forced to take short-term decisions without a long-term view on how to steer the nation forward, the writer added.

According to another political commentator Ayesha Siddiqa, the NSP cannot succeed unless Pakistan effectively conducts its geo-economics "with the larger neighbour." Those who have to carry out the 'action' -- the business community, and the traders -- are awaiting the government to put the document to planning and implementation, Islam Khabar reported.

Another point that comes to the forefront is that despite claims to have conducted "wide-ranging" discussions, the Imran Khan government kept out mainstream opposition and even its allies. Pakistan's Senate Committee on Defence was 'briefed', however, the opposition boycotted that meeting.

The Pakistani media said presently the realities are at odds with NSP goals, adding that the real challenge will be to match intent with action. (ANI)

