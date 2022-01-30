China reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The health commission in a statement said that 54 of the new cases were locally transmitted and 27 imported.

Beijing reported 20 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to local health authorities. Out of 20 cases, two had been reported as asymptomatic carriers before, Xinhua reported. Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Saturday.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics just days away, Chinese citizens are locked in a never-ending cycle of COVID testing so that the virus doesn't disrupt the Games. Chinese authorities do not want to embarrass the leadership in front of the world during the Winter Games next month.

A giant anti-virus 'bubble' in the capital, where the games are set to take place, is cut off from the rest of the city. (ANI)

