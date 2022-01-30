Left Menu

China reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 30-01-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 11:05 IST
China reports 81 new COVID-19 cases
Representatve image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese mainland reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The health commission in a statement said that 54 of the new cases were locally transmitted and 27 imported.

Beijing reported 20 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to local health authorities. Out of 20 cases, two had been reported as asymptomatic carriers before, Xinhua reported. Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Saturday.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics just days away, Chinese citizens are locked in a never-ending cycle of COVID testing so that the virus doesn't disrupt the Games. Chinese authorities do not want to embarrass the leadership in front of the world during the Winter Games next month.

A giant anti-virus 'bubble' in the capital, where the games are set to take place, is cut off from the rest of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022