Beijing expelled thousands of teachers in 2021 over moral problems

China in 2021 expelled thousands of teachers including foreign ones from educational institutes for violating the country's rules and moral parameters, according to a report. The Xi'an Qujiang Kang Chiao International School had fired a foreign teacher in December last year because of his 'improper personal behaviour' in the epidemic prevention, which violates the employment contract, according to Global Times.

The school further elaborated that the teacher was fired for abusing anti-epidemic workers during nucleic acid testing which violates China's law. "Do not disrespect the country or race, or violate laws and regulations in China," Xi'an Qujiang Kang Chiao International School had said. In 2021, nearly 10,000 government teachers from educational institutes were expelled, according to Chinese media reports. A considerable number of these reported teachers were removed from the teaching staff because of their own moral problems, the state-media reported. (ANI)

