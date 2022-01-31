Left Menu

Pak's National Security Policy a 'laughing statement': Report

Pakistan's Imran Khan government is peddling a monumental lie by making Kashmir the peg of the National Security Policy (NSP) and being totally silent on re-organizing the existing civil-military balance, which has throttled democracy in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:01 IST
Pak's National Security Policy a 'laughing statement': Report
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Imran Khan government is peddling a monumental lie by making Kashmir the peg of the National Security Policy (NSP) and being totally silent on re-organizing the existing civil-military balance, which has throttled democracy in the country. "The lingering dispute over Kashmir with India is threatening 'regional' security but Pakistan doesn't want to have war with India for the next 100 years," says the NSP document.

However, this is not the first time that Pakistan has articulated this as the same thing was said by Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Bajwa, said Islam Khabar. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, to Nawaz Sharif every moderate leader has been forced to do a U-turn on dealing with India and on trade with India and this NSP, is nothing but Pakistan in 'self-denial mode'.

In fact, NSP fails to come to grips with the twin dangers -Mullah-Maulvi led Islamist radicalism and the state-aided and abetted terrorism export, reported the news portal. It is this reality that makes the NSP a laughing statement more so as it advocates platitudes for 'good governance, 'desire for welfare state', 'prosperity through economic-human security', 'setting the house in order, 'peace with itself and others' and 'rule of law', reported Islam Khabar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022