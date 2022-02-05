Left Menu

7 people killed as small plane with tourists crashes in Nazca Desert in Peru

Seven people have died as a plane with tourists crashed in the Nazca desert in Peru, media reported.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 05-02-2022 07:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 07:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven people have died as a plane with tourists crashed in the Nazca desert in Peru, media reported. According to the RPP broadcaster, the plane carried tourists to show them the Nazca Lines, the worldwide known group of huge geoglyphs that could be seen from a jet in the best way.

The crashed plane carried the citizens of the Netherlands and Chile. The causes of the incident remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

