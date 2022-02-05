Left Menu

Over 300 media outlets shut down since Taliban took over Afghanistan: Report

Since the Taliban took over, at least 318 media outlets have been closed in 33 of 34 provinces in Afghanistan, said a report.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:59 IST
Over 300 media outlets shut down since Taliban took over Afghanistan: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Since the Taliban took over, at least 318 media outlets have been closed in 33 of 34 provinces in Afghanistan, said a report. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in a report on Thursday said, "51 TV stations, 132 radio stations, and 49 online media outlets have ceased operations. The crisis has hit newspapers the hardest with just 20 out of 114 continuing to publish," reported Tolo News.

Expressing concerns over the status of the Afghan media community, the IFJ said that only 2,334 journalists are still employed "from a pre-Taliban high of 5069." 72 per cent of journalists who lost their jobs are women, according to the IFJ. "243 women are still employed by the media," added the IFJ report.

"From threats to draconian reporting restrictions and from economic collapse to the withdrawal of development funding the picture is catastrophic, not just for journalists who have lost their jobs or been forced to flee but also for citizens who are being denied access to information," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said. Further, the Afghan media community called on the Taliban to help the media gain access to information, reported Tolo News.

"If the immediate steps are not taken towards the situation of the media in the country, only a certain number of media organizations will be active in Afghanistan in the near future," said Hujatullah Mujadidi, Head of the Afghan Independent Journalists Association. "We call on the international community to invest in media to protect the process of access to information in the current Afghan situation," said Hafizullah Barakzai, head of the Afghanistan Journalists Council.

Some journalists called on the international community to address the collapse of the Afghan media community. "If the restrictions imposed on media remain in force, the media organizations will stop operating and will collapse," said Samiullah Pam, a journalist.

"We call on the international community to seriously consider the situation of the Afghan media. We call on the government to assist with the media in access to information," journalist Naseem said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022