Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister to visit India from Feb 6 to 8

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister G L Peiris is scheduled to visit India from Sunday on a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties including in areas of trade and connectivity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:42 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Lankan counterpart G L Peiris (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister G L Peiris is scheduled to visit India from Sunday on a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties including in areas of trade and connectivity. He will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar met Peiris in September last year in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries. Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa's visit to India in December last year had focused on measures concerning the economic crisis faced by the island nation.

Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on January 15 and conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support. The US$ 400 million SAARC currency swap facility has been extended to Sri Lanka and the ACU settlement of $ 515.2 million has been deferred by two months. Another $ 500 million LOC for the purchase of fuel from India has also been extended.

India delivered 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kits to Sri Lanka on Friday to assist it in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

